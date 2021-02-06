Super Bowl Halftime Show To Feature Robin DiAngelo Reading ‘White Fragility’

February 6, 2021 | by Chris Future

TAMPA, FL—Hundreds of NFL fans are excitedly looking forward to Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Arguably, there’s been even more buzz this year as the halftime show is rumored to consist of a live reading of White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo.

The post Super Bowl Halftime Show To Feature Robin DiAngelo Reading 'White Fragility' appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...