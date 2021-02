Fox News Analysts Declare Tampa Bay Super Bowl Winners Four Minutes Into First Quarter

February 7, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

TAMPA, FL—Fox News has projected the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the winners of Super Bowl LV, despite it being only 4 minutes into the first quarter.

