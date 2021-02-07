Innovative Marketing Geniuses Consider Running A Super Bowl Ad About Social Justice

February 7, 2021 | by Chris Future

NEW YORK, NY—According to sources, the marketing team for a pharmaceutical product has been hard at work for almost a year on an impactful commercial for this year's Super Bowl. After millions of dollars in investment and thousands of hours, the marketing geniuses came up with a unique and moving social justice message for their commercial.

