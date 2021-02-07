Unity? If they can…

February 7, 2021 | by TPOL Nathan

There is a lot of talk these days about Unity here in the Fifty States. Mr. Biden preaches it constantly. A lot of people say that they don’t understand this, because they don’t think his decrees and appointments and other actions support unity in our nations.

Maybe that is because they don’t understand what is necessary for unity. We’ve talked about the critical (and immediate) need for more government power and control – a Baker’s Dozen reasons, in fact.

The only way Mr. Biden can accomplish unity as defined by him, his handlers, his bosses (no, NOT the American people), and his supporters?

At least the way the want it. There is no other way that Joe Biden or anyone else can achieve it.

Which is why they probably won’t get it. As Lincoln proved back in 1861-65, unity required submission – and cannot exist with liberty.

If you want unity here in the Fifty States – or in the world or in any of the States? Ask yourself, are you willing to pay this price?

Actually, Uncle Joe and all his gang are trying hard to push unity in SEVERAL different ways, all based on the idea of submission. But trying to hide the real method.

First, as we’ve discussed a few times, having (and hyping) a common enemy is ALWAYS a surefire winner for the would-be tyrants and saviors.

Of course, As George Orwell pointed out in 1984, more than one enemy is good. You need an EXTERNAL enemy and an INTERNAL enemy. Airstrip One had both Goldstein and Eurasia (or was it Eastasia?). Uncle Joe seems determined to make Russia a more fearsome enemy, too. Stalin kept the Soviet system going for decades because he had Hitler and then DC as external enemies. Of course Lenin had bequeathed him plenty of internal enemies.

But Uncle Joe has Trump and all the Trumpista collaborators. What a perfect guy and bunch The Donald and his supporters are! Even defeated, they are still very much perfect for the role.

(Which is one reason that AntiFa and Black Lives Matter are having to push Biden Derangement Syndrome now – they don’t realize that Trump can continue to be their enemy, too.)

Of course, you need more. You must have causes beyond just defeating the enemies and keeping them from taking over. (Although you must take great care to not REALLY totally defeat them.)

So we must have CAUSES. There is certainly no dearth of them in the Fifty States these days. We have (getting long in the tooth, admittedly) the ENVIRONMENT and fighting MANMADE GLOBAL WARMING. (Excuse me, “Climate Change.”) We are fighting and can be united in protecting our loving Mother Earth.

But there IS more. Of course, defeating the Beer Flu Pandemic is a great cause: it’s for the children! And for the senior citizens. (Well, the ones we don’t lock up in nursing home, like staking a poodle out in your (unfenced) backyard in coyote country!) So many things we MUST do to fight it – and feel both “united” as a great crowd (while becoming more alienated from our family, friends, and neighbors!). Face diapers, social distancing, getting tested, getting vaccinated, and more. (Especially the multi-daily ritual of hand washing. Islam can only get its adherents to pray to Mecca five times a day. Modern “hygiene” requires at least hourly. Although they haven’t gotten us to face DC and our “Temple of Democracy” while we do it. Yet. Much better than daily saying the Pledge of Allegiance, isn’t it!)

We must be unified in thought, also. We must all think alike about all important things. Like history and economics and finance. Years ago, during a TV interview, General/President Charles de Gaulle of France showed how that could work back then. He showed the reporter a bookcase in the back of his presidential office which had EVERY textbook used in the primary schools of France, and a schedule. De Gaulle could see – every minute of the day – what was being taught to every French student!

But we don’t need that, today. Instead we have the integrated media, social and otherwise. Control the book publishers and the media outlets and the influencers and the entertainment industry? Easy as pie. Just make sure you keep it all clean – politically clean, that is.

The last that comes to mind is also an old technique that worked well for regimes going back thousands of years. There are always, ALWAYS, people who just don’t want to be united, don’t want to go along. No matter how compassionate – or even how mean – you and your goons are.

But the solution is simple, although loaded with possibilities. They don’t want to merge with the rest of The People. Fine, don’t make them – indeed, don’t LET them. Round them up, segregate them, lock them up or banish them! Anywhere you can. Even in their own homes. But sooner or later, here come the retraining and workforce enhancement centers. (Camp is so old-fashioned.) Or the banishment route.

It seems as though we’ve already started, doesn’t it?