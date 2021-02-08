Calling Out the COVID-19 Relief Bill

February 8, 2021 | by Chris Future

Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie come together to discuss Biden administration's newest policies on this week's Reason Roundtable. After lamenting the latest examples of bad government behavior, the group contemplates what a opioid-legal world would look like.

Discussed in the show:

00:00: Bad Super Bowl jokes

02:22: Suderman on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill

22:43: Mangu-Ward on the possibility of student loan forgiveness

28:25: Gillespie on the possibility of high-speed rail

35:00: Why the latest irrational government spending left Mangu-Ward "dead inside"

40:50: Weekly Listener Question: Can societies handle legal opioids, or is it a bridge too far?

46:09: Media recommendations for the week

This week's links:

