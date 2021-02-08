Man Googles Just Enough Info About Super Bowl To Sound Informed Around Coworkers

February 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

INDIANAPOLIS, IN—According to sources, local man John Kilgore knew the chatter around the water cooler was going to be all about last night's Super Bowl, so he did his best to prepare some talking points. The 33-year-old engineer, who has no interest in sports, didn’t even know what channel the game was on. He spent the evening as he always does: reassembling his Lego Millenium Falcon set. So he did a quick online search to get the facts straight.

