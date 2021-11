Nation Prepares To Celebrate 1st Anniversary Of Two Weeks To Flatten The Curve

February 8, 2021 | by Chris Future

U.S.—The nation is preparing to celebrate what is expected to become a beloved annual holiday: Two Weeks To Slow The Spread Day, to be held in March every year.

