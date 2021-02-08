Here's "My Three Loves" (1875) by Henry S. Leigh (1837-1883), a poignant love poem:

When Life was all a summer day,

And I was under twenty,

Three loves were scattered in my way —

And three at once are plenty.

Three hearts, if offered with a grace,

One thinks not of refusing;

The task in this especial case

Was only that of choosing.

I knew not which to make my pet, —

My pipe, cigar, or cigarette…