Death Metal Band With Writer’s Block Turns To Old Testament For Inspiration

February 9, 2021   |   by Chris Future

PORTLAND, OR—Local death metal band Thrashin Demon was running out of steam while writing a new 14-minute epic, "Into the Valley of the Blood of Eagles We Slay Tonight." Finally, with no ideas left, they turned to their last resort: the Bible, specifically the Old Testament, for inspiration.

