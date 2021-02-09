Foundation for Economic Education Ranks among Top 2.5% of Think Tanks in United States

February 9, 2021 | by Sean McBride

ATLANTA — The Foundation for Economic Education ranked 55th of 2,203 United States think tanks in the 2020 “Global Go To Think Tank Index Report”—putting FEE in the top 2.5 percent. Among liberty-oriented think tanks, FEE ranked among the top 10.

The University of Pennsylvania’s Think Tanks and Civil Societies Program (TTCSP) conducted the survey by reaching out to nearly 45,000 scholars, philanthropists, policymakers, and journalists across the globe—soliciting their advice to rank more than 11,000 think tanks.

In 2020, FEE’s programs reached over 16,000 students, its articles received over 25 million views, and its award-winning videos garnered more than 10 million views. FEE has greatly expanded outreach with FEE en Español, Revolution of One, FEE in the Classroom, the Learning Center, Entrepreneur Week, and many other impactful endeavors.

“We are very proud to be recognized among top think tanks in 2020, especially as we celebrate FEE’s 75th anniversary,” said FEE president Zilvinas Silenas. “We work to make the ideas of liberty, personal responsibility, and free markets compelling to the rising generations; to show that liberty not only works, but is the most moral, just, and prosperous arrangement for different people to live together peacefully."

In the years to come, FEE has strategic plans to dramatically scale up reach and impact—with only the sky as the limit.

“Of course, we have a lot of work to do, but given our rich history and dynamite staff, we are up to the challenge,” Silenas said.

FEE leaders said its mission would not be possible without the support of its dedicated fans and generous donors, and they look forward to their continued support in 2021 and the many years ahead.

