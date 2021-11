GOP Senators Argue It’s Unconstitutional To Be Forced To Work On A Tuesday

February 9, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON—Stressing that the proceedings violated clear principles handed down by the Founding Fathers, GOP senators took to the chamber floor in the lead-up to former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to argue that it is unconstitutional to be forced to work on a Tuesday. “We would urge our esteemed…

