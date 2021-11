Impeachment Sequel To Go Straight To DVD

February 9, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—While Impeachment is a beloved classic that was released in theatres a year ago, the short-awaited sequel Impeachment 2: The Reckoning is going to be released straight to DVD, sources confirmed Tuesday.

