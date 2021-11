Stacey Abrams Celebrates Her 55th Super Bowl Win

February 9, 2021 | by Chris Future

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Governor of Georgia Stacey Abrams thanked her fans, friends, and family for their support as she celebrated her 55th Super Bowl win today.

The post Stacey Abrams Celebrates Her 55th Super Bowl Win appeared first on The Babylon Bee.



Read More...