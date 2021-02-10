The UVA 2021 Originalist Symposium

February 10, 2021 | by Josh Blackman

On Friday, the University of Virginia Federalist Society Chapter will hold its 2021 Originalist Symposium. I spoke at this conference last year–it was one of my final trips out of town before the lockdown. This year, the students have upped the ante, and put together a stellar lineup. You can register today to attend virtually.

I will be speaking on the first panel about Bostock.

Textualism After Bostock Bostock v. Clayton County was a landmark decision in more ways than one. Of course, the holding was groundbreaking. But so too was the fact that all three Bostock opinions rooted themselves in textualist principles. How much does the Bostock split matter? Should we expect more or fewer divisions like those in Bostock? And how will the Court's changes in personnel affect this divide? Prof. Josh Blackman

South Texas College of Law

Prof. Tara Leigh Grove

University of Alabama School of Law

Prof. Michael Rappaport

University of San Diego School of Law

The second panel will track the growing discontent for originalism within the conservative legal movement.

Originalism's Conservative Foes The conservative legal movement has championed originalism for decades. But there are growing signs of dissension — some argue that originalism has outlived its utility and should be abandoned. How should originalists respond to these challenges from the right? Josh Hammer

Opinion Editor, Newsweek

Prof. Stephen Sachs

Duke University School of Law

Prof. John Yoo

UC Berkeley School of Law

The Honorable Gregory Maggs

Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces (moderator)

The third panel looks at the (gasp) Thomas Court:

Originalism, Institutionalism, and the Thomas Court With the Court's conservative wing ascendent, what should originalists expect in the coming years? Will one or more justices try to position themselves as the intellectual heir to Justice Scalia, or will different justices establish their own brands of originalism? What comes next in the judicial wars, and how will President Biden shape the judiciary? John Malcolm

Director, Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, The Heritage Foundation

Prof. Jennifer Mascott

Antonin Scalia Law School

The Honorable Beth A. Williams

Former Assistant Attorney General, US Department of Justice

The Honorable Neomi Rao

Circuit Judge, United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit (moderator)

The closing panel looks at public perceptions of originalism: