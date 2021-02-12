As often happens, recent events (such as the Donald McNeil apology) have reminded me of lines from Leonard Cohen, here from A Singer Must Die (1974):

And I thank you, I thank you for doing your duty

You keepers of truth, you guardians of beauty

Your vision is right, my vision is wrong

I'm sorry for smudging the air with my song ….

I am so afraid that I listen to you

Your sun glassed protectors they do that to you

It's their ways to detain, their ways to disgrace

Their knee in your balls and their fist in your face

Yes and long live the state by whoever it's made

Sir, I didn't see nothing, I was just getting home late