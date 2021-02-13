‘I Would Have Spoken Up About The Holocaust,’ Says Man Who Is Silent On China’s Concentration Camps

February 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BEAVER'S TAIL, OR—Local man Brad Mandolin identifies as an anti-fascist, bravely punching hundred-year-old statues and throwing bricks through the windows of small businesses to make sure fascism never rises again. He's constantly telling his friends -- via Zoom, of course -- that he would have spoken out against Hitler's concentration camps had he lived in the 1930s and 1940s, though he has said nothing about China's concentration camps today.

