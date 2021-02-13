Impeachment Fails, Trump Reinstated As President
February 13, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
WASHINGTON, DC—The Democrats' second attempt to impeach Donald Trump has failed once again, resulting in Trump being reinstated as President. Joe Biden must now step down as President and leave the Oval Office immediately.
The post Impeachment Fails, Trump Reinstated As President appeared first on The Babylon Bee.
By the 15th of March we will seen the makings of the promised Spring…
Satire…..? really? Stupid.
Just like the Babylon Bee.
If that were only true I would dance in the streets yahozeee