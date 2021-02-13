The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Impeachment Fails, Trump Reinstated As President

February 13, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, DC—The Democrats' second attempt to impeach Donald Trump has failed once again, resulting in Trump being reinstated as President. Joe Biden must now step down as President and leave the Oval Office immediately. 

The post Impeachment Fails, Trump Reinstated As President appeared first on The Babylon Bee.

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
ROBERT A GRIFFITH
ROBERT A GRIFFITH
3 hours ago

By the 15th of March we will seen the makings of the promised Spring…

0
Reply
John Q Publick
John Q Publick
4 hours ago

Satire…..? really? Stupid.
Just like the Babylon Bee.

0
Reply
Frank
Frank
5 hours ago

If that were only true I would dance in the streets yahozeee

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Pin It on Pinterest

3
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x