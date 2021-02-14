Episode 1285 Scott Adams: Trump Wins the Impeachment Doubleheader While the Press Hides Stories

February 14, 2021 | by Scott Adams

Content:

“The Big Lie” demonization of Trump and his supporters

Governor Cuomo story keeps getting worse

Two FAILED impeachments

Democrats manufactured impeachment evidence

Google hides debunking of “Fine People” HOAX?

Rasmusson poll on PUNISHMENT for

