Episode 1285 Scott Adams: Trump Wins the Impeachment Doubleheader While the Press Hides Stories
February 14, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- “The Big Lie” demonization of Trump and his supporters
- Governor Cuomo story keeps getting worse
- Two FAILED impeachments
- Democrats manufactured impeachment evidence
- Google hides debunking of “Fine People” HOAX?
- Rasmusson poll on PUNISHMENT for
