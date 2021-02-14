The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1285 Scott Adams: Trump Wins the Impeachment Doubleheader While the Press Hides Stories

February 14, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

  • “The Big Lie” demonization of Trump and his supporters
  • Governor Cuomo story keeps getting worse
  • Two FAILED impeachments
  • Democrats manufactured impeachment evidence
  • Google hides debunking of “Fine People” HOAX?
  • Rasmusson poll on PUNISHMENT for

