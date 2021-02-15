The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Episode 1286 Scott Adams: Science as Propaganda, Democrats Turn on Each Other, How to Apologize to Chris Harrison

February 15, 2021   |   by Scott Adams

Content:

  • Who was first to use the phrase, “the big lie”
  • Confusion over Vitamin D for COVID-19
  • COVID infection rate is falling suddenly, rapidly
  • Fareed Zakaria’s Biden review
  • Chris Harrison’s massive apology
  • BBC banned in China

