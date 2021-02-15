Episode 1286 Scott Adams: Science as Propaganda, Democrats Turn on Each Other, How to Apologize to Chris Harrison
February 15, 2021 | by Scott Adams
My new book LOSERTHINK, available now on Amazon https://tinyurl.com/rqmjc2a
Find my “extra” content on Locals: https://ScottAdams.Locals.com
Content:
- Who was first to use the phrase, “the big lie”
- Confusion over Vitamin D for COVID-19
- COVID infection rate is falling suddenly, rapidly
- Fareed Zakaria’s Biden review
- Chris Harrison’s massive apology
- BBC banned in China
If you would like to enjoy this same content plus bonus content from Scott Adams, including micro-lessons on lots of useful topics to build your talent stack, please see scottadams.locals.com for full access to that secret treasure.
The post Episode 1286 Scott Adams: Science as Propaganda, Democrats Turn on Each Other, How to Apologize to Chris Harrison appeared first on Scott Adams' Blog.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments