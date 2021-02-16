Infographic: How To Tell Satire From Disinformation

February 16, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

The internet is a dangerous place full of fake news, inaccurate jokes, and problematic memes. How can you keep you and your loved ones safe from the spread of disinformation that may cause people to question the narratives written by trusted sources? We're here to help. Whenever you come across a funny fake news article online, use this handy flowchart to decide whether it's safe to share!

