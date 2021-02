Biden Defends Hitler’s Concentration Camps: ‘Nazi Germany Just Had Different Norms’

February 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent presidential town hall on CNN, Biden appeared to excuse the treatment of Jews in Hitler's concentration camps due to "differences in cultural norms."

