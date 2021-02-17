Carman Passes Away After Lifelong Addiction To Jesus

February 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

LAS VEGAS, NV—Famed Christian pop legend and rapper Carman Licciardello has passed away after a lifelong Addiction To Jesus. Doctors said that the effects of the addiction were Comin' On Strong before his final moments when family members say his last words were, "Satan, Bite The Dust."

The post Carman Passes Away After Lifelong Addiction To Jesus appeared first on The Babylon Bee.