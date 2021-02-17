New York Times Calls For Banning Coffee Shops After Learning People Can Have Uncensored Conversations There

February 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

NEW YORK, NY—The New York Times has called for the banning of coffee shops after learning that people can have "unfettered conversations" in them.

The post New York Times Calls For Banning Coffee Shops After Learning People Can Have Uncensored Conversations There appeared first on The Babylon Bee.