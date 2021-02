Party Of Love And Progress Rejoices Over Death Of Political Opponent

February 17, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Within minutes of the news of the death of Rush Limbaugh, Democrats, well known as the party of love, empathy, and progress, began to rejoice over the death of their political opponent.

