Rookie Mistake: Man Becomes Transgender After Holding Wife’s Purse For More Than 10 Seconds

February 18, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

AUSTIN, TX—Leon Miller is usually careful to never handle his wife’s purse, but the other day while walking through the mall his wife asked him if he could hold her purse real quick while she returned something at the store. Miller obliged, but after taking possession of the purse, he was unable to find his wife and was stuck holding it until he was no longer a man.

