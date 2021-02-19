Biden Announces Ambitious Goal Of $100 Per Gallon Gas By End Of First 100 Days In Office

February 19, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In spite of Democrats' best efforts to curb the use of fossil fuels, stubborn Americans continue to use them to power their automobiles and heat their homes. Biden is responding to this crisis with an ambitious new plan to raise the price of gas to $100 per gallon by the end of his first 100 days in office.

The post Biden Announces Ambitious Goal Of $100 Per Gallon Gas By End Of First 100 Days In Office appeared first on The Babylon Bee.