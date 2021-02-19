The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Ted Cruz Determined Unfit To Be A Politician After He Admits He Was Wrong, Apologizes

February 19, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Ted Cruz has been universally declared to be unfit to be a United States politician after he apologized for his trip to Cancun, admitted it was a bad idea, and stated in no uncertain terms that he was wrong.

