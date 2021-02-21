The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

4D Chess: Man Tells Wife Church Starts At 8 AM So She’ll Be Ready In Time For 10:30 AM Service

February 21, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

LAKE MARY, FL—Local Christian Greg Anderson has recently been having a lot of trouble getting his family to church on time. And while he realizes that his wife is 100% to blame for the family’s tardiness, he hasn’t really come up with a nice way to tell her about it. So this Sunday Greg got a little creative and finally solved the issue once and for all. 

