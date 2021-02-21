Episode 1292 Scott Adams: How to End Racism, Billionaires Save the World, Fake News and More
February 21, 2021 | by Scott Adams
- America’s dangerous leadership vacuum
- A legit, practical way to end racism
- Texas disaster, no Biden?
- Our “fakenewsocracy” drives our politicians
- Masks eliminated regular flu…but not COVID?
- COVID and humidity
