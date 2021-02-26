Absentminded Joe Biden Accidentally Mails Stimulus Checks To Defense Contractors Instead Of Americans

February 26, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden is getting on in years. He's no spring chicken anymore. Well, that means that once in a while he has a senior moment, and yesterday was no exception. Biden suddenly realized that he had accidentally mailed nearly a trillion dollars in stimulus money to defense contractors instead of sending the checks to Americans as promised.

