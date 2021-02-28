Vaccines Useless Against Newly Mutated B.1.1.7. Coronavirus Strain

Nightmare Scenario Developing; Antibodies Against New Mutant B.1.1.7. Coronavirus Produced By Vaccines Do Not Stop Viral Replication. Noted Virus Researcher Alex Chaihorsky PhD Says Lysine Amino Acid Acts As Natural Universal Antidote.

In an unfolding “nightmare scenario,” the mutant B.1.1.7. coronavirus strain is poised to sweep unimpeded through human populations as antibodies produced by vaccines and prior infections are rendered useless.

“You cannot halt this B.1.1.7. mutant with drugs, vaccines or other pharmaceuticals. The natural amino acid lysine has recently been reported to quell coronaviruses as safely and effective as it has been proven to eradicate herpes infections over the past forty-plus years,” says Dr. Chaihorsky, founder and president of Bio-Virus Inc., of Reno, Nevada.

Dr. Chaihorsky and colleagues recently reported at ResearchGate.net that lysine has dramatically halted several thousand cases of COVID-19 in the Dominican Republic.

Dr. Chaihorsky goes on to say: “I don’t think anything can compete with lysine. Lysine is no respecter of viral strain. It is a universal virus destroyer. Viruses depend on arginine, an amino acid found in nuts and chocolate for growth and replication. By tipping the lysine/arginine balance towards lysine, viral replication will be halted. Lysine may save humanity from the newly mutated B.1.1.7. strain that is now in play in California.”

Cheese is a common food rich in lysine over arginine.

As to how modern medicine got itself in this predicament, Chaihorsky says: “We are excluding everything from the world of natural molecules because there is no money in it. We are killing ourselves by our patents laws.”

Christopher Kagan MD, a member of the Bio-Virus team, is the original investigator who reported lysine quells herpes in 1974.

HUMAN ONSLAUGHT FEARED

Health authorities are bracing for an onslaught as this new strain is more transmissible than prior Coronavirus strains.

“The devil is already here,” says a leading researcher at UC San Francisco. The B.1.1.7. variant is said to be 19% to 24% more transmissible. In another study B.1.1.7. was approximately 50% more transmissible.

A second mutant strain B.1.4.27/B.1.4.29 could merge to create a super virus, creating an even more deadly scenario.

In one nursing home outbreak the B.1.4.27./B.1.4.29. spread at a rapid rate six times greater than any of its predecessors. Patients infected with the B.1.4.27./B.1.4.29. were more likely to be admitted to the ICU and 11 times more likely to die says a news report published in the Los Angeles Times.

MUTANT CORONAVIRUS STRAINS NOT EASILY DETECTED

Dr. Chaihorsky educates: “Regular Covid-19 tests cannot detect viral mutations. Variants can only be identified when all 30,000 letters of virus genetic code are sequenced.”

These are not imaginary algorithmic over-estimations; these projections are based on laboratory measurements and real clinical infectivity and fatality data. Some prior predictions were nothing more than fear mongering.

THE FUTILITY OF CURRENT MEASURES TO SLOW THE VIRUS

Public health measures, including vaccination, physical distancing, face masks, isolation/quarantine and hand sanitization will only slow down B.1.1.7.’s inevitable progression through human populations.

In such a scenario, slowing down B.1.1.7.’s progress won’t likely reduce accumulated deaths over time.

As of January 11, 2021, the B.1.1.7. variant had been detected in 49 countries.

A multi-centered group of researchers warns: “Unless decisive and immediate public health action is taken, the increased transmission rate of these mutant strains will likely have devastating consequences,” resulting in “greater morbidity and mortality in the U.S.”

Lysine is widely available in health shops worldwide. It sells for $5 a bottle. Millions of tons of lysine are produced for animal feed each year.

Lysine was heralded in the 1990s by Drs. Linus Pauling and Matthias Rath for use with vitamin C to prevent blockages in coronary arteries, which further validates the safety record of lysine.

An online YouTube report about lysine and Covid-19 is available for viewing. ####

