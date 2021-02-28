You’ll Never Believe What Made Bill Maher’s Audience Clap

February 28, 2021 | by No Author

The headlines were about the fact that, when Megyn Kelly appeared on Bill Maher’s HBO show on Friday, she complained about the way her children’s pricey private schools in New York were indoctrinating them with pro-transgender values and anti-white animus. Bill Maher to his credit, agreed with Kelly that matters are getting seriously out of hand, at least when it comes to the anti-white hatred that’s becoming the norm in education. Maher’s always been a bit of maverick, though. The real surprise was the enthusiasm his audience showed for that sentiment.

For conservatives, nothing that Kelly said about her children’s experiences in New York’s toniest private elementary schools came as a surprise. Kelly said that, while she and her husband identify as “center-right,” she was okay with the fact that the schools were on the left side of the political aisle. That changed, though, when “they went hard left, and then they started to take a really hard turn toward social justice stuff.”

One of the hot-button issues was the schools’ efforts to normalize transgenderism, a form of body dysphoria that’s recognized as a mental illness when the subject is anorexia, not sex. Kelly told Maher that, when one of her sons was in third grade – that is, 8 years old, the school “unleashed a three-week experimental trans-education program.”

Not only did the children find it terribly confusing, but Kelly also said that what was going on was more like coercion than teaching tolerance. Thus, she said, “It wasn’t about support — we felt that it was more like they were trying to convince them. Like, come on over.”

The same pressure was applied to her other son who, in kindergarten was made to participate in a class project that saw the children writing to the Cleveland Indians to complain about their mascot. “He’s six,” she said. Can he learn how to spell Cleveland before we activate him?”

That’s when Kelly dropped a line that should be at the forefront of every single parent’s brain as he or she fights the school’s efforts to coopt American children: “If he’s going to be activated, Doug [Kelly’s husband] and I should do it.” It’s up to the parents, not the schools, to set values for the children – but of course, that’s not how leftists see it.

Read the Whole Article

The post You’ll Never Believe What Made Bill Maher’s Audience Clap appeared first on LewRockwell.