Progressive Parents Host A ‘Will Our Child Menstruate Or Not’ Reveal

March 1, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

SAN DIEGO, CA—Wow! These incredible parents are telling the whole world about their new baby, but without using harmful gendered language! According to sources, they are inviting all of their friends and family over and proudly hosting a ‘Will Our Child Menstruate Or Not’ reveal party.

