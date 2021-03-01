Punish Politicians for the Right Reasons
March 1, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski
Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie gather on this week's Reason Roundtable to reflect with fresh fury on the latest bureaucratic bottle-necking and duty dereliction. And they find some bits of good news for you too.
Discussed in the show:
0:24: New York is…not well.
23:56: What's the takeaway of comparing Democrat- and Republican-run states in the face of pandemic management? (Look forward to a feature piece diving even deeper into this by Matt Welch.)
31:23: Weekly Listener Question: What does the Roundtable suggest to replace the current vaccine approval process?
46:45: Biden bombed Syria, and we're reminded that behind the "he's not Trump" hype, he's still just a "status-quo institutionalist."
49:13: Media recommendations for the week.
This week's links:
- "The Twilight of the Anti-Trump Idols," by Ross Douthat
- "New York attorney general seeks to investigate Cuomo sexual harassment claims," by Richard Luscombe
- "Newsom appears to post TikTok inside restaurant, denies eating there," by Morgan Phillips
- "What Disney Can Teach Us About Covid-19: Lockdowns Fail" (video)
- "Thomas Sowell's Maverick Insights on Race, Economics, and Society" (video)
- "Cocktails with Suderman"
- "5 Pandemic Mistakes We Keep Repeating," by Zeynep Tufekci
