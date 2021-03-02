Freedom is dying. Be of good cheer. March 2, 2021 | by Claire We’ve been watching freedom be throttled, stomped, and shoved off a cliff for most of our lifetimes. I hardly need mention that the downward plunge has accelerated in the last year and especially the last few weeks. The murder of freedom has been a boon for oligarchs, plutocrats, useful idiots, fans of Marx and Gramsci, co-opters of the name of Quintus Fabius Maximus Verrucosus, and thousands of pathetic over-schooled conformist nobodies in online mobs who could never gain so much power over others through brains or hard work (who are currently enjoying their brief ascendency, not realizing the Jacobins will…