New Colorado Bill Would Create Commission to Restrict “Hate Speech,” “Fake News,” “Conspiracy Theories” on Social Media Platforms

March 2, 2021 | by Ed Krayewski

The bill, introduced Friday, would create a state "digital communications division" and "digital communications commission" that would, among other things, "investigate and … hold hearings on claims … that a digital communications platform"—which includes "social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram and media-sharing platforms like YouTube and Twitch"—"has allowed a person to engage in one or more unfair or discriminatory digital communications practices on the platform," including

"practices that promote hate speech;

undermine election integrity;

disseminate intentional disinformation, conspiracy theories, or fake news; or

authorize, encourage, or carry out violations of users' privacy."

None of these terms are defined in the bill. And the bill is all about suppressing the "unfair or discriminatory" speech: