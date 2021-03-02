Penguin Random House Announces Revised Dr. Seuss Book ‘Oh, The People You’ll Cancel!’

March 2, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

NEW YORK, NY—Penguin Random House has announced a revised, more socially acceptable version of the popular Dr. Seuss book Oh, the Places You'll Go, which was pulled from store shelves for racism and also for the suggestion that you should go places during a pandemic.

