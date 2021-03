World Leaders Pledge To Cut Emissions By As Much As They Can Realistically Back Out Of

March 2, 2021 | by Politics

BONN, GERMANY—Agreeing that public perception of how they were handling the climate crisis had never been more important, world leaders signed a major new accord Tuesday in which they pledged to cut carbon emissions to the extent that they could realistically back out of a few years from now. “This agreement sets…

Read more...