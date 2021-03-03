The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mississippi Lifts Mask Mandates, Reminding Everyone They Are A State That Exists

March 3, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

JACKSON, MS—Shortly after Texas made national news by lifting its mask mandates, Governor Tate Reeves of Mississippi also announced a complete lifting of his statewide mandates, reminding everyone that Mississippi is a state in the country that exists and has people in it.

