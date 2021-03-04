Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male
March 4, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee
WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressional Republicans struck a deal today, declaring that Democrats will get everything they want, but Mr. Potato Head will stay a male.
