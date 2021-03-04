The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Congressional Republicans Make Deal: Democrats Get Everything They Want, But Mr. Potato Head Will Stay Male

March 4, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congressional Republicans struck a deal today, declaring that Democrats will get everything they want, but Mr. Potato Head will stay a male.

