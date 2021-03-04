Neanderthals Having Fun Night Out While Civilized People Hide In Caves

March 4, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

DALLAS, TX—Only hours after Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the Texas mask mandate, thousands of Neanderthals descended on downtown Dallas for a fun night of eating, drinking, and dancing. Meanwhile, thousands of civilized, progressive Texans hid in dark caves to protect themselves from coronavirus.

The post Neanderthals Having Fun Night Out While Civilized People Hide In Caves appeared first on The Babylon Bee.