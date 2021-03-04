The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Progressive Utopia: Man Eats Pancakes With Ethnically Neutral Syrup And Generic, Non-Native-American-Related Butter While Watching Washington Football Team Play

March 4, 2021   |   by The Babylon Bee

ALEXANDRIA, VA—After decades of progressive work for meaningful change, local man Chxd Bxrnx sat down in this new utopia to enjoy some carb-free pancakes with ethnically neutral maple syrup and generic, non-native American-related butter while watching the Washington football team play. 

