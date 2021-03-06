Episode 1305 Scott Adams: Democrats Eat Their Own, Trump Has a Path Back to the Presidency, and More
March 6, 2021 | by Scott Adams
Content:
- Public opinion, a judiciary system without defense lawyers
- President Trump’s path back to Presidency
- Georgia’s chain of custody missing for 404,000 absentee votes
- Side effects from COVID vaccinations…news blackout?
- An unpleasant holster for your 10″ revolver
