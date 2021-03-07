Down Memory LaneAnd a new liberty store at the end of it March 7, 2021 | by Claire 101 Things — grubby, but free! Last month a curious member of the Living Freedom Forums discovered a copy of my old 101 Things to do ‘Til the Revolution hiding at Archive.org. Not a pretty copy, mind you. It’s a scan of a physical book that (so someone told me) even has coffee stains scanned in. But there it is. I’m not thrilled when anybody pirates my work. I’m especially un-thrilled when a rich outfit like Archive.org scans an entire book without even trying to get permission of the writer who conceived and gave painful birth to it. But that’s…