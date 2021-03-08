After Long Day Of Burning Books, Progressive Unwinds By Calling People Nazis

March 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

PORTLAND, OR—It’s been a busy day for progressive Stuart Garner. After spending most of the day fighting to have certain books banned and trying to stop unfettered free speech, he wound down by accusing those opposed to him of being Nazis.

