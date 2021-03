Biden Defends Pepe Le Pew: ‘He Was Always My Favorite Character’

March 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Joe Biden has come to the defense of Pepe Le Pew after liberals wanted to cancel him, with the president saying he was "always my favorite character, a real stand-up guy."

