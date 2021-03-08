Meghan Markle Inspires Millions Of Young Girls With Message That No Matter How Famous, Rich, And Powerful They Are, They Will Always Be Oppressed

March 8, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

MONTECITO, CA—In an explosive interview with Oprah, former Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle inspired millions of young girls around the world with the very important message that no matter how rich, famous, and powerful you are, they will always be oppressed.

