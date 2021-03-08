Poetry Monday!: “Vers dorés” by Gérard de Nerval

March 8, 2021 | by Sasha Volokh

Here's "Vers dorés" (1854) by Gérard de Nerval (1808-1855):

Homme, libre penseur ! te crois-tu seul pensant

Dans ce monde où la vie éclate en toute chose ?

Des forces que tu tiens ta liberté dispose,

Mais de tous tes conseils l'univers est absent….

For the rest of my "Sasha Reads" playlist, click here. Past poems are: