American Patriots Dump Harry And Meghan Into Boston Harbor

March 10, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

BOSTON, MA—A group of rebellious American patriots did their duty for God and country today by dumping Meghan Markle and Prince Harry into Boston Harbor. The protest, dubbed "Boston Tea Party Part 2: Rebel Even Harder," saw American protesters seize the royal couple and dump them right into the sea.

