Bitcoin Crashes As Millions Cash Out To Invest In Dr. Seuss Books

March 11, 2021 | by The Babylon Bee

U.S.—Millions are selling off their Bitcoin in order to invest in Dr. Seuss books, financial analysts are confirming today, leading to a major crash in the cryptocurrency.

The post Bitcoin Crashes As Millions Cash Out To Invest In Dr. Seuss Books appeared first on The Babylon Bee.